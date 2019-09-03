Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.61 N/A -4.57 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 6.44 N/A -1.25 0.00

Demonstrates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerecor Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 253.54% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.