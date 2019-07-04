Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.78 N/A -4.56 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 108.62 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 average price target and a 20.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 96% respectively. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.