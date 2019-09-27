Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.00 7.92M -4.57 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 242,602,462.78% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1,999,801,212.60% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 666.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.