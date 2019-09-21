Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.79 N/A -4.57 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 663.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.