Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.56 N/A -4.57 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 115.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -16.41% and its average price target is $7.69.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 77.4%. About 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.