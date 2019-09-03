Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Since Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.63 N/A -4.57 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.13 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 171.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 47.6%. Insiders owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.