Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.76 N/A -4.56 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 487.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.