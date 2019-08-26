Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Reaches $3.01 After 8.00% Up Move; Cypress Funds Trimmed Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position By $4.51 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 20.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 335,000 shares with $18.00M value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 293,540 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR

The stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 107,994 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $158.08M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $3.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OSMT worth $12.65M more.

More notable recent Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ (OSMT) CEO Brian Markison on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Breakeven On The Horizon For Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/28/2019: OSMT,AMRN,CTST – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has market cap of $158.08 million. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy.

Among 5 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 3.32% above currents $67.56 stock price. XPO Logistics had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”.