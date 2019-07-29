Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Broadvision (BVSN) Sentiment Is 0.6

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in Broadvision Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 237,314 shares, down from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Broadvision Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 9,106 shares traded. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has market cap of $168.06 million. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. for 342 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 885 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $6.48 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 49.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.