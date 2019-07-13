Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 465.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 89.4%. About 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has weaker performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.