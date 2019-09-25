Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.82 N/A -4.57 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus target price of $136.83, with potential upside of 60.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 0%. 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.