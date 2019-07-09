Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.83 N/A -4.56 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.14 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Seres Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 363.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.