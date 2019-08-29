Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus price target and a 64.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 55.5%. About 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.