Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.75 N/A -4.57 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.20 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alkermes plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 35.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Alkermes plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 99.2%. About 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.