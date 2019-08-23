Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.61 N/A -4.57 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,986.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 61.1% respectively. 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.