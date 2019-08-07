Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; PROFILE SOLUTIONS (PSIQ) SI Decreased By 97.44%

PROFILE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:PSIQ) had a decrease of 97.44% in short interest. PSIQ’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.44% from 3,900 shares previously. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 1,600 shares traded. Profile Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIQ) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 39,992 shares traded. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Profile Solutions, Inc. designs, develops, manufacturers, and sells security identification products and systems for Fortune 100 customers, law enforcement and government agencies/facilities, and medical and recreational cannabis industry-related businesses. The company has market cap of $13.27 million. It offers Access-IT, an access control solution that is used to permit access to locked offices of buildings and other secured areas to selected individuals; Profile W/R, a work release solution to track work release individuals from secure facilities; CannaVend, an OEM vending solution; Profile Tracker, an airline and transportation monitoring system for cargo, transport, check-in, and reporting; and a biometric access control and time and attendance system. It currently has negative earnings.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has market cap of $167.01 million. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy.

