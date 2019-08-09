Osmium Partners Upped Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holding By $4.46 Million; Gsi Technology Has 2.11 Sentiment

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 trimmed and sold equity positions in Gsi Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.87 million shares, up from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.6% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 455,152 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 80,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 87,674 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,274 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 10,999 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $183.64 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 109.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.