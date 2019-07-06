Osmium Partners Trimmed Its Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Stake by $3.46 Million as Market Value Rose; World Asset Management Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com Stk (WFC)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com Stk (WFC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 24,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 257,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 15,394 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

