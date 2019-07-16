Osmium Partners Stake in Tucows (TCX) Has Boosted by $12.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lifted Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) by $1.72 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 71,958 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 409% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,187 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 3.04M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,953 shares. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 1,916 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,574 are held by Milestone Grp. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 492 shares. 7,048 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.20M shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 3,350 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 897,026 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 40,980 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Saturna Capital stated it has 6,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 162,288 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Kwmg Limited Com holds 0.02% or 941 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust stated it has 1,251 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 4,474 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 183,307 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 5,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 506,333 shares. Td Asset Management owns 8,346 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,987 shares. Osmium Prtnrs reported 11% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Ameritas accumulated 0% or 790 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0% or 2,714 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).