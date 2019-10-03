Osmium Partners Raised Rosetta Stone (RST) Stake By $23.38 Million; BP p.l.c. (BP) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 39.68% above currents $36.37 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. See BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46.3000 New Target: $48.6000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

Osmium Partners Llc increased Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) stake by 432.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 1.06M shares as Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)’s stock declined 10.38%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 1.31M shares with $29.93M value, up from 245,600 last quarter. Rosetta Stone Inc now has $428.11M valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 53,453 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 6.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/05/2018 – U.S. military seeks rules for drilling in eastern Gulf of Mexico; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 19/03/2018 – GALFAR GETS BP CONTRACT VALUED $95M; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA

