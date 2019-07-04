Osmium Partners Position in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Lowered by $6.02 Million as Market Value Rose; American Assets Investment Management Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.26 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 57,024 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2019: WLK,HAL,FTI – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Travelzoo’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taking Profits In Travelzoo – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “More Vacation Options Published by Travelzoo Boost Incremental Trips to Help Address Overcrowding – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.