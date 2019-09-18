Osmium Partners Position in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Decreased as Market Value Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $837,596

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 6,897 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 524,409 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 494,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,776 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 33,741 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 103,127 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 10,762 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 25,564 shares. Eam Investors Lc has invested 0.53% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 36,010 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1.78 million shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,864 shares stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 36,331 shares. 1.47 million were reported by Blackrock.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 120,200 shares to 195,200 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC).

