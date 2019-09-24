Osmium Partners Position in Franklin Covey Co (FC) Boosted by $6.85 Million as Market Value Rose; Berry Global Group (Call) (BERY) Share Value Declined While Lomas Capital Management Has Cut by $38.47 Million Its Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (BERY) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 739,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 440,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 834,001 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 26,685 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold FC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 2.06% more from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 3.16% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 41,483 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 543,358 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Ltd Co stated it has 32,713 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability owns 0.38% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 335,711 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 76,203 shares. 137,704 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Assoc Investment Management invested in 366,887 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 442 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 19,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma owns 2.07M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 11,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated owns 158,128 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. 262,106 are owned by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 2.02M shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 77,855 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 323,724 shares. Boston Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hm Payson & Co holds 0% or 35 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 24,869 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 59 shares. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 877,817 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,400 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 108,744 shares in its portfolio.