Osmium Partners Maintains Holding in Travelzoo (TZOO); Boston Partners Lowered Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position as Market Value Declined

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 32,536 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 311,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.39M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 699,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 9,463 shares. Peoples Finance Serv accumulated 0% or 80 shares. 141 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 44,625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 2,316 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 182,401 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 77,370 are owned by Smith Graham Invest L P. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 42,093 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 498 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 94,317 shares. 33,103 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 6,352 shares to 22,492 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 36,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Gp owns 2,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 455,526 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 4,590 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 26,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited owns 51,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 561,855 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 55,565 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 489,900 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated holds 0% or 10,324 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).