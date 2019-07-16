Osmium Partners Lowered Its Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Stake; Shorts at Nustar Energy L.P. Units (NS) Raised By 14%

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) stake by 40.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC)’s stock rose 12.84%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co (Call) now has $493.71 million valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 29,461 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Nustar Energy L.P. Units (NYSE:NS) had an increase of 14% in short interest. NS’s SI was 6.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14% from 5.94 million shares previously. With 496,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Nustar Energy L.P. Units (NYSE:NS)’s short sellers to cover NS’s short positions. The SI to Nustar Energy L.P. Units’s float is 8.66%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 156,872 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NuStar Energy L.P. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Company owns 2,085 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Of Vermont owns 255 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Com has 0.31% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 1.60 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 1.02 million shares. Kistler reported 175 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 4.04 million shares. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,733 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 1,133 shares. Cushing Asset L P reported 0.89% stake. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 27,034 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $104,530 activity. Perry Amy L. had sold 4,080 shares worth $104,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,345 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 10,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch And Associate Inv Mgmt invested in 365,135 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 64,307 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 20,039 shares. 12,718 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 802,823 shares. Citigroup invested in 3,219 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 292,588 shares. State Street holds 183,347 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). 15,003 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 803 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 13,944 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc increased Spark Networks Se stake by 979,151 shares to 984,151 valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 1.55M shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) was raised too.