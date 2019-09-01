Osmium Partners Lowered Its Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Position by $3.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 825.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, up from 125,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 235,575 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 18,668 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 24.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $96.28 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had sold 62,500 shares worth $6.37M on Tuesday, July 23.

