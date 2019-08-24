Osmium Partners Lifted Travelzoo (TZOO) Stake by $311,545; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $22.75 Million as Stock Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21 million, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 36,679 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 1.41% or 11,461 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 800 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com has 771 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has 3,325 shares. Wasatch Advsr invested 0.93% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc owns 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,450 shares. Aperio Group holds 0.01% or 6,277 shares. Creative Planning owns 1,722 shares. Crosslink Cap invested 7.42% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Management owns 4,180 shares. Cap World owns 1.70M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 55,855 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 111,314 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc. by 64,385 shares to 823,505 shares, valued at $48.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 489,900 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 74,392 shares. 4,243 were reported by Gp One Trading L P. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 86,359 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 222,060 shares stake. 14,569 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 6,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 42,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).