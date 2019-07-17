Osmium Partners Lifted Its Stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by $311,545 as Share Price Rose; J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Boosted Its Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 8.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 35,604 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,453 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 636,981 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 391,130 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.41% or 229,346 shares. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Grimes & has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,667 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 4.70 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,978 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co reported 0.34% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 855,785 were reported by Smead Cap Mgmt. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,522 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Second Quarter Looks Strong Despite the Bank’s Challenges – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,280 shares to 163,253 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,924 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Reveals the Key to Happiness: Travel More Spontaneously… – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Travelzoo’s stock plummets to pace Nasdaq losers after earnings results – MarketWatch” published on October 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can TripAdvisor Cross $2 Billion In Revenues By Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Travelzoo’s (NASDAQ:TZOO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 579 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,243 shares. Osmium Prns Limited Liability reported 6.36% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 26,711 were accumulated by Sei Invests Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 86,359 shares. Geode Llc reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ameritas Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 7,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 51,545 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 222,060 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Amer Intll Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 2,969 shares. Shell Asset Com has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).