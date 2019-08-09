Osmium Partners Increases Stake in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST); Navellier & Associates Upped Its World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Holding by $485,986

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 106,942 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 42,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 37,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 303,314 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37,921 shares to 3,862 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

