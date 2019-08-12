Osmium Partners Increased Travelzoo (TZOO) Holding by $311,545; Market Value Declined; Bokf Decreased Its Position in Continental Resources (CLR) by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 14,618 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Bokf decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 27,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 58,218 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 86,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 113,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 131,551 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 30,847 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc stated it has 23,156 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Texas-based Ranger Investment Management LP has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 333,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 122,490 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Growth Mngmt LP reported 80,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Blair William Com Il accumulated 110,564 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 26,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Management reported 45,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 195,435 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 45,909 shares to 627,251 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 9,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $4.74 million activity. Shares for $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.