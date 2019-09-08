Osmium Partners Holds Stake in Tucows (TCX); Sir Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) as Market Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 1.01M shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 85,342 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares to 263,906 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,901 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.