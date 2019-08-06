Osmium Partners Holding in Travelzoo (TZOO) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding Maintained by Dsm Capital Partners Llc

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 374,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.66M, up from 371,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $299.57. About 845,296 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 79,331 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Comm Inc holds 0.1% or 188,420 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 84,427 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 40,370 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 29,399 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.51% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 103,084 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 780 shares. Mackay Shields invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1,158 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Blair William And Il holds 1,607 shares. Westwood has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca reported 4.6% stake. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage by 113,885 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $192.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,068 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

