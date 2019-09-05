Osmium Partners Holding in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Has Decreased by $3.46 Million; Alpine Partners Vi Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $11.40 Million; Stock Value Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 68.63 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.50M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 16,058 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

