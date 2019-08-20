Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) as Share Value Rose; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $640,000

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 8,564 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.01. About 1.07M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.22M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).