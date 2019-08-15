Osmium Partners Has Raised Travelzoo (TZOO) Stake By $311,545; Alliancebernstein LP Cut Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake By $396,850

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 15,874 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 870,541 shares with $22.34 million value, down from 886,415 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 2.23 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE

Osmium Partners Llc increased Travelzoo (TZOO) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 23,965 shares as Travelzoo (TZOO)’s stock declined 21.86%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 561,855 shares with $7.53M value, up from 537,890 last quarter. Travelzoo now has $133.72M valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 30,228 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 17.26% above currents $27.93 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 338,374 shares valued at $9.42M were bought by Meister Keith A. on Tuesday, June 18. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) stake by 16,300 shares to 88,819 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alteryx Inc stake by 9,120 shares and now owns 42,004 shares. Site Centers Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 1.55 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 83,513 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 54,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 10,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 22,301 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Federated Pa reported 151,012 shares stake. 1.79 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 399,512 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.96 million shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.22M shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). World Investors reported 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. Another trade for 56,000 shares valued at $943,390 was made by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC on Thursday, June 13. $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.