Osmium Partners Has Raised Its Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Position by $4.02 Million; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake Lifted by Alpine Partners Vi Llc

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 4.39M shares traded or 90.10% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 101,212 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 11,716 shares. Citigroup reported 6,614 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1.69M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29.57% or 1.60 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 140,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,722 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 66,302 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Secor Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Rbf Lc has 58,864 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 338,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management has 0.36% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.