Osmium Partners Has Lowered Stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by $3.46 Million; Huber Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 9,759 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 63.15 million shares traded or 28.32% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Buying In Chesapeake: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 74,233 shares to 26,687 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 27,702 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2.34M shares. 38,802 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. 209,463 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 749,872 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 10 holds 0.03% or 42,143 shares. 54,899 were reported by Loews Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 912,331 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 250 shares. Advisers Limited Co invested in 73,972 shares or 0% of the stock. New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.79% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. On Wednesday, March 20 NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 5.91M shares. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 13,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1,007 shares. Acadian Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Northern invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 26,410 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 64,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. International Gp Incorporated stated it has 6,232 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 14,428 shares. Pembroke Ltd reported 845,503 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. 848,725 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Vanguard invested in 536,163 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Today’s Bell Ringer, March 6, 2019 – CNBC” on March 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 04/04: (BOOT) (TGI) (FC) Higher; (AQB) (DLTH) (SRYS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Important Numbers in Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.