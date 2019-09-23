Osmium Partners Has Lowered By $5.69 Million Its Tucows (Call) (TCX) Stake; REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (RTMAF) Sellers Increased By 1.04% Their Shorts

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) stake by 58.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX)’s stock declined 43.43%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 67,000 shares with $4.09M value, down from 160,278 last quarter. Tucows Inc (Call) now has $575.72M valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 18,913 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (OTCMKTS:RTMAF) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. RTMAF’s SI was 19,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 19,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 8 days are for REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (OTCMKTS:RTMAF)’s short sellers to cover RTMAF’s short positions. It closed at $2.0225 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reitmans Limited operates as a ladiesÂ’ specialty apparel retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $91.40 million. It offers dresses, R essentials, cardigans, sweaters, capris, pants, tees and camis, blouses, jeans, skirts, comfort clothing, leggings, blazers and jackets, outerwear, maternity apparel, and accessories, as well as fashion products for men. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through Reitmans, Penningtons, Addition Elle, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba branded stores primarily in malls and retail power centers; and shop-in-shop boutiques in Babies 'R' Us locations, as well as e-commerce Websites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Osmium Partners Llc increased Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) stake by 201,453 shares to 401,453 valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 1.31 million shares. Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC) was raised too.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.90 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.