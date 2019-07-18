Osmium Partners Has Lifted Stake in Travelzoo (TZOO); Yakira Capital Management Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Lowered by $1.76 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.06 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 24,547 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 7,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 23,190 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 4,590 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 6,043 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.02% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 561,855 were accumulated by Osmium Ltd Liability. 457,612 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 227,042 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).