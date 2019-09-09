Osmium Partners Has Lifted Stake in Rosetta Stone (RST); Oakbrook Investments Stake in Comcast Corp. Cl. A (CMCSA) Decreased by $3.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 54,187 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl. A (CMCSA) by 58.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 86,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 62,454 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 149,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. Cl. A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 5.05 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 28,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 138,000 are held by Diker Limited Liability Corp. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Moreover, Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 223,461 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). North Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 30,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 70,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,400 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 630,519 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 8,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 67,696 shares. Blackrock reported 1.43M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 34,170 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc owns 31,100 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.29B for 15.23 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7,660 shares to 15,070 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).