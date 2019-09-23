Osmium Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) as Share Price Rose; As Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Market Value Rose, Bennicas & Associates Has Raised Stake

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 69,739 shares traded or 76.04% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

