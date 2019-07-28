Osmium Partners Has Increased Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Holding; Alexandria Capital Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $992,092 as Share Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 137,641 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,741 shares. 454,072 were reported by Fil. Liberty Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.19% or 22,060 shares. 119 are owned by Farmers Bancorp. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 14,251 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,310 shares. Honeywell Incorporated has invested 0.86% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public accumulated 0.4% or 53,000 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtn Limited has 0.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,050 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 422 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.59% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 32,549 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 15,940 shares. Df Dent Company holds 2.44% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 623,953 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares to 252,119 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability owns 138,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 262 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 94,557 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 12,180 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 33,154 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 28,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 38,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11,716 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 63,601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 34,332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 70,185 shares.