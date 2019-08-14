Osmium Partners Has Increased Its Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stake; Crius Energy Trust (TSE:KWH.UN) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Crius Energy (TSE:KWH.UN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Crius Energy had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. See Crius Energy Trust (TSE:KWH.UN) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $8.8 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $9.1 Downgrade

Osmium Partners Llc increased Franklin Covey Co (FC) stake by 52.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 178,350 shares as Franklin Covey Co (FC)’s stock rose 26.12%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 516,750 shares with $13.07M value, up from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co now has $507.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 14,165 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 863,042 shares traded or 460.52% up from the average. Crius Energy Trust (TSE:KWH.UN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crius Energy Trust is based in Toro

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0% or 5,726 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 25,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% or 1,007 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 26,410 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 18,359 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 115,437 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) has 582 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 292,588 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 10,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 3,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).