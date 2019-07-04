Osmium Partners Has Increased Its Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holding; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) Shorts Down By 10.92%

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 10.92% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.92% from 9.58M shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Osmium Partners Llc increased Franklin Covey Co (FC) stake by 52.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 178,350 shares as Franklin Covey Co (FC)’s stock rose 12.84%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 516,750 shares with $13.07M value, up from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co now has $473.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 23,060 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 18,359 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,200 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 68,504 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 14,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 5,726 shares. Punch Associate Invest Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 10,027 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 848,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 36,312 shares.

