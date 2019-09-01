Osmium Partners Has Increased Franklin Covey Co (FC) Position by $4.46 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder American Money Management Boosted Position

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 18,317 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp reported 4.17M shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peavine Cap Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,605 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 6,606 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel accumulated 1.56M shares. 6,362 were accumulated by Srb. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 35,626 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 24,608 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 25,948 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kemper Master Retirement owns 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,000 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,210 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).