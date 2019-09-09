Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by $6.02 Million as Stock Declined; New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Increased W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding by $6.14 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 35,654 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 125,034 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

