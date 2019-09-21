Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) by $1.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Upped Holding by $593,388

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 294.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 32,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 44,164 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 6.62M shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES COMPLETING 12 A320 CABIN RESTYLING BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 2%-4%; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS 90-DAY DELAY IN STARTING NEW HAVANA ROUTES; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Jim Sullivan to Vice President, Flight Operations; 22/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES NON-FUEL UNIT COSTS DECREASING YOY BY 2018 2ND HALF

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 187,436 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 549,576 shares to 771,193 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 22,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,001 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 491,379 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 552,074 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 1,048 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0.04% or 8.64 million shares. State Street has 7.26 million shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 92,650 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 145,300 shares. Numerixs Tech Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 612,032 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.01% or 35,942 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 9,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 412,911 shares.

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.06 million shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Networks Se by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

