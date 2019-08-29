Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by $6.02 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $8.56 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 22,850 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. The insider AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold $37,600.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 455,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corp holds 0% or 64,870 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 361 shares. 457,612 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 23,190 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 986 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Renaissance Techs reported 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 100 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability. Northern Trust holds 0% or 98,488 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 2,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 58,789 shares. Moreover, Central Commercial Bank And has 1.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,186 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lourd Capital Lc holds 0.24% or 1,367 shares. Gw Henssler And Limited invested in 634 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 8.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,023 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.35% stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 2.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 267,072 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 91,886 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.09% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peavine Capital Llc accumulated 170 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 10,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.23 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.