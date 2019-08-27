Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by $6.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Maintains Position in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 19,316 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 74,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 71,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 104,650 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank And Tru has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 207 shares. 8,837 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 8,175 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc owns 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 49,778 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). California Employees Retirement reported 127,680 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 110,319 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,640 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 4,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De owns 584,909 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 96,571 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,241 shares to 90,639 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) by 196,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,560 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).