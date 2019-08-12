Osmium Partners Decreased Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Position by $6.02 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Position Held by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 61,462 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ESGL’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Illumina (ILMN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Company accumulated 0.1% or 13,772 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ny invested in 0.08% or 692 shares. Invesco Limited has 2.63M shares. Regent Invest Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 25,823 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 10,421 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 53,506 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associates accumulated 0.1% or 10,105 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 11,152 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.19% or 34,898 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 13,310 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.04% or 4,092 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Edgestream Prns LP invested in 1.25% or 27,494 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $4.74 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 52,000 shares worth $1.09 million on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Will Expedia Perform In 2019? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelzoo: Technology Rollout Will Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Travelzoo’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Celebrates the Successful Debut of its Global Sustainability Campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 2,796 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has 718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 86,359 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 10,595 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bancorp Of America De reported 14,124 shares stake. Blackrock owns 455,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California State Teachers Retirement holds 7,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% or 1,643 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,259 shares.